Athletics: Sprint star Lyles wins 100 metres at Hungary meet

PARIS (AFP) - World champion sprinter Noah Lyles won the 100 metre event at an athletics meet in Hungary on Wednesday (Aug 19), seeing off the competition with a run of 10.05 seconds.

American Lyles, who won gold in the 200 metres in Doha last year, breezed home ahead of Briton Adam Gemili, who crossed the line at 10.28sec, at the second-tier event in Szekesfehervar.

The 23-year-old raised his right fist in homage to the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the race, just as he did at the Diamond League event in Monaco last week.

After fellow American Mike Rodgers was disqualified for a false start, Lyles' run was far short of the season's best of 9.86sec run by another American Michael Norman last month.