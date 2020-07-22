Athletics: SportSG chief Lim says holding Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 'quite inconceivable', hints it could go virtual

SINGAPORE - The chances of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) taking place in 2020 in its traditional format look increasingly unlikely, as mass participation sports events continue to be cancelled or turned into virtual affairs as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the world's marathon calendar, with the Boston (originally April 20 but postponed to Sept 14), New York City (Nov 1), Berlin (Sept 27) and most recently Chicago (Oct 11) events, which are part of the prestigious World Marathon Majors (WMM) series, called off.

On Tuesday (July 21), organisers of the OCBC Cycle - Singapore's premier cycling event which typically attracts close to 7,000 participants - announced a cancellation of this year's edition, and introduced a free virtual ride in its place.

And on Wednesday, Sport Singapore (SportSG) chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin indicated the SCSM could also follow suit.

Speaking in a Zoom dialogue session organised by the Embassy of Spain and Spanish-Singaporean Chamber of Commerce, which discussed the transformation of the sports industry because of Covid-19, Lim said that "innovating… (and) reinventing events as we understand them" was key.

He added: "As an example, we have been discussing with Ironman, which runs the SCSM, as to what we will do this year when it is quite inconceivable that we want to bring 50,000 people together at one location at one evening or morning to run a race...

"And it is about now an engagement over a few months…. virtual engagements and workshops on running, health, well-being, (and) accompanying that with offers of merchandise and then having a virtual competition.

"Whether part of the competition is indoors and running on treadmills, or whether part of that competition is during competition week where people track their distances where they go outdoor and run with pacers or on their own… the idea is that a single-day marathon is now split into several months, with different phases of engagements and with different types of activity."

Lim also said that organisers for international events held here are "at the mercy of international travel policy" but added that he hopes that Singapore will start to welcome such events back "by next year".

The SCSM, which is the nation's largest mass participation sports event, typically launches between March and May, although the 2016 event launched in July. Last year, the event attracted over 50,000 participants, with more than 70,000 supporters lining the route at designated spectator zones.

On July 3, a spokesman for SCSM organiser Ironman Asia told The Straits Times: "The health and well-being of our community, runners and supporters is of utmost importance to us as we continue to work closely with relevant government agencies to consider the best way forward for SCSM 2020, given the evolving Covid-19 situation.

"Our decision will be guided by the prevailing safe management measures in Singapore."

The spokesman added that additional information would be shared with runners and partners and made available on the event's digital platforms "in due course", and urged runners to follow the official government platforms and recommendations closely to keep the risk of Covid-19 transmission low.

In Singapore, major sporting events that have been cancelled include golf's HSBC Women's World Championship (February), the Sundown Marathon (May), football's International Champions Cup (July), Formula One's Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix (September), and the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens (October).