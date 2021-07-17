Athletics: Soh Rui Yong sets new men's 5,000m national record

SINGAPORE - Soh Rui Yong broke the men's 5,000m national record with a time of 14min 44.21sec at the Singapore Athletics (SA) All Comers Meet 4 on Saturday (July 17).

His record is pending ratification by SA.

The previous mark of 14:51.09 was set by Mok Ying Ren at the Tokai University Time Trials in Tokyo in 2011.

With the result, Soh, 29, now holds four national records. The others are in the men's 10,000m (31:15.95, set in 2014), half-marathon (1:06:41, 2019) and marathon (2:23:44, 2019).

He was recently selected by SA for the men's 1,500m in the now-postponed SEA Games after meeting the qualifying benchmark in March, when he won the race at the SA All Comers Meet 2 in 4:5.19.