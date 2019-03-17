Athletics: Soh Rui Yong clocks 2:23:42 in Seoul, lowers national men's marathon record

SINGAPORE - Two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong broke the national record after finishing the Seoul Marathon in 2hr 23min 42sec on Sunday (March 17).

The record is pending ratification by Singapore Athletics.

The previous national record for the men's marathon was 2:24:22, set at the 1995 SEA Games by Murugiah Rameshon.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the race, Soh said: "I feel pretty tired but at the same time really happy as well, because this is something I've wanted to do for a long time - get under 2hr 24min. It took a few years of work and I finally found the race and opportunity to do it, so I'm definitely happy with that.

"I think this will help set the bar a little higher and we can continue to improve from this."

The 27-year-old initially planned to lower the record at the Tokyo Marathon earlier this month, but withdrew as he had been allocated to the mass start pen instead of the elite and sub-elite pen.

His personal best before Seoul was 2:24:55, set at the 2016 Chicago Marathon.

Soh, who spent over five weeks training in Flagstaff, Arizona last month, said he was pleased at managing to go under 2hr 24min despite not hitting optimum mileage due to work commitments and injury.

He added: "It's just a good lesson that despite these challenges, I managed to run faster than I have before, so it is possible to juggle a job and train in your free time. It's not easy for sure,I had to (cut back on) things I like to have a bit more of to prioritise work and training.

"But it is possible to run well, and I hope this gives a bit of encouragement to other Singapore runners who are in school or working and hoping to juggle both."

Soh also holds the half marathon national record of 1:06:41, which he set in January.