SEA Games: Singapore's Goh Chui Ling aiming for four medals on the track

SINGAPORE - Four events. Four medals. That is Goh Chui Ling's target for the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi, a feat no Singaporean track and field athlete has attempted before.

After qualifying for the 800m (May 16), 1,500m (May 14), 5,000m (May 14) and 10,000m (May 18) races, she is also aiming to win a medal in all of them.

She knows it will be a challenge, particularly since she has been to four SEA Gamesbut has yet to win a medal. However, she is confident that she stands a good chance of achieving her goal. While she will confirm her competition schedule only after arriving in Hanoi, she said she would participate in at least three events.

Goh, 29, told The Straits Times: "Because of the SEA Games postponement, I've had a longer general preparation phase so my base is a lot stronger just by virtue of the fact that I had more time for aerobic training.

"I'm definitely on track (to do well at the SEA Games). I'm fit at the right time and the lead-up has been great. If I do (compete in an event), it's because I'm confident it will come with a medal. I'm just afraid of possibly overdoing it and missing out on certain medal chances."

The most medals won by a track and field athlete at a single SEA Games in recent years has been three - when Zhang Guirong won one gold (shot put) and two bronzes (javelin and discus) in 2005. Sprint great C. Kunalan won three golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x400m relay in 1969.

Goh is also gunning for the national record in at least three events. She rewrote the 10,000m (road) national best twice in two months last year and last month set another national best in the 5,000m (road).

While her national bests were set on the road, she is confident her times on the track will be quicker due to the more consistent surface, with no hills or changing wind conditions.

Her 800m personal best of 2min 9.42sec is two seconds off Chee Swee Lee's national record of 2:07.40, while her 1,500m best of 4:32.56 is only a second behind Kandasamy Jayamani's 4:31.20. Goh's 36:35.88 in the 10,000m clocked earlier this year is seven seconds off Yvonne Danson's record of 36:27.39.

However, Goh, currently based in Zurich for her PhD exchange programme, acknowledged that her national bests were set in Europe's cooler climate and that the humid conditions in Hanoi might prove challenging.

She said: "The humid climate will definitely be a problem but I'm going to Singapore a week before my race so that should be sufficient time to acclimatise.

"It's definitely a concern, especially for the longer events, as you can see most national records for longer distances are set overseas. It's not impossible, it's just challenging but that's just something I will have to get used to."

On whether she feels any pressure setting such goals, she said: "I don't feel it that much yet because I'm away, but once I'm in Singapore I might feel it, especially if people ask questions about it.

"The way I'm going to deal with it is to go off the grid to really help me focus. It would definitely be a challenge in terms of pressure. If you get one (medal), people will expect another so a blackout will help before and even during the Games."