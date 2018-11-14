Athletics: Singapore Athletics technical director Volker Herrmann resigns, to leave on Dec 2

SINGAPORE - Singapore Athletics (SA) technical director Volker Herrmann has resigned and will leave on Dec 2, the national sports association announced in a media release on Wednesday (Nov 14).

The Straits Times understands that he resigned last week, and he will leave just months before the end of his two-year contract in early 2019.

The German, who plans to continue consultancy work with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Asian Athletics Association's Regional Development Centre, said in an SA statement: "It has been a rewarding experience working in Singapore over the past 19 months. I would like to thank SA and all other partner agencies for the opportunity to help develop the sport in Singapore, and I look forward to other opportunities to work with SA on future projects and development."

SA president Tang Weng Fei thanked Herrmann for his contributions in the same statement. The athletics body said it will not fill Herrmann's position, but instead appoint a head of coaching development in due course.

Herrmann joined the national set-up in March 2017 after being recommended to SA by the IAAF. Before that, he was the head coach for the Bavarian sprint team and is also an IAAF-accredited lecturer in sprint and jump events.

In October 2016, he worked with sprinter Shanti Pereira, hurdler Ang Chen Xiang and jumper Michelle Sng when he came to Singapore on SA's invitation to conduct workshops for athletes and coaches. He also guided Pereira the following month during her training stint with the Bavarian state team in Munich.

Herrmann's appointment was the first time in seven years that the technical director's position was filled, after former distance runner C. Veeramani held the role from 2008 to 2010.

Herrmann's time here was not without its troubles.

Formal complaints were filed against him last year by national athletes Dipna Lim-Prasad (sprints/hurdles), Rachel Yang (pole vault) and Soh Rui Yong (marathon).

Soh had alleged that the 34-year-old Herrmann shouted at him for cutting holes in his singlet before the SEA Games marathon in August last year.

He was part of a controversial WhatsApp conversation in June last year which appeared to show former SA vice-president Govindasamy Balasekaran instructing staff to collect evidence so that disciplinary action could be taken against local coaches Margaret Oh and David Yeo. A three-member independent disciplinary committee was formed in March to investigate this.

Contacted by ST, Oh would only say of Herrmann's impending departure: "I wish him the best of luck."

Soh said: "We'd be wise to learn from this lesson - foreign and well-certified do not always equal to better. The candidate has to have soft skills, be adaptable and humble enough to learn the local context and help coaches and athletes along.

"I wish Volker all the best in his future pursuits and hope this was a good learning experience for him."

SA also announced the formation of a coaching and development sub-committee, which will be chaired by its vice-president of training and selection Malik Aljunied. Malik will be assisted by SA's vice-president of finance and partnerships Poh Seng Song, a former national sprinter.

The committee will oversee the development of athletics coaches in Singapore, including coaches' education programmes for current and budding coaches.

In addition, the NSA will appoint in due course head coaches for sprints and hurdles, middle/long distance and road races, throws, jumps, and combined events. SA will also set up Under-20, U-18 and U-16 teams "with a focus on providing age-appropriate training, development and competition opportunities", Malik said in the same statement.