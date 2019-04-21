Athletics: Shanti Pereira clocks 11.58sec to break her own 100m national record at Asian Athletics C'ships

SINGAPORE - National sprinter Shanti Pereira lowered her own 100m national record after clocking 11.58 seconds on Sunday (April 21) in the first round of the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The record is pending ratification by Singapore Athletics.

The previous national mark of 11.73sec was set at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, and the 22-year-old Pereira also equalled that time at last year's Singapore Open Track and Field Championships.

Her 11.58sec effort has qualified her for the semi-finals, which will take place on Monday (April 22.)