Athletics: Ruth Chepngetich runs second-fastest women's marathon to win in Chicago

CHICAGO (AFP) - Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women's marathon of all time to retain her women's title at the Chicago Marathon, where fellow Kenyan Benson Kipruto took the men's crown on Sunday.

Chepngetich surged ahead at the start and was on world-record pace for most of the race before fading late to win in 2hr 14min 18sec.

That was just 14 seconds off the world record of 2:14:04 set in Chicago in 2019 by Kenya's Brigid Kosgei but was still the second-fastest time in history, ahead of the 2:15:25 ran by Britain's Paula Radcliffe in 2003.

"I'm happy because I won the race and defended my title. I'm happy so much," Chepngetich said of her personal-best effort.

"I wanted to break the world record, but I missed it by some seconds. I want to get it. I was close. I will come back next year and do wonders."

Emily Sisson was second in an American record of 2:18:29, 43 seconds under the old mark set by Keira D'Amato in Houston in January, with Kenya's Vivian Kiplagat third in 2:20:52.

In the men's race, 2021 Boston Marathon winner Kipruto surged late to capture the crown in 2:04:24 with defending champion Seifu Tura of Ethiopia the runner-up, 25 seconds behind, and Kenyan John Korir third in 2:05:01.

"I'm so happy for today's success for two things, the winning and a personal best," Kipruto said. "I like Chicago. It's a flat course. It's a nice city. They like running. They cheer all the way and motivate us."

More than 40,000 runners competed in the 44th edition of the event under perfect conditions on the 42.195km journey through the Midwestern metropolis.