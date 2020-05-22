Athletics: Pole vaulters to clash in German drive-in cinema

PARIS (AFP) - Athletics fans in Germany will have the rare chance to watch a live, elite field event in June - a men's pole vault competition installed in a drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf.

The PSD Bank Flight Night will be held on June 12 at the Duesseldorf Autokino, and is touted as "Germany's first professional spectator event in sports since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic".

Among the athletes competing will be 2013 world champion Raphael Holzdeppe and Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, who finished fourth at last year's world championships in Doha.

"Finally! I am very much looking forward to the first showdown after the lockdown," said Lita Baehre.

"I am sure that this event will also be a real highlight due to the special location. I don't think a pole vaulter ever jumped in a drive-in cinema."

Organisers added: "By organising a pole vault at a drive-in cinema, we can quench the public's thirst for a high-level sporting event while respecting health and safety rules concerning the Covid-19 outbreak."

