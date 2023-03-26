Athletics: Peru's Garcia Leon breaks 35km race walk world record

LONDON - Peru’s Kimberly Garcia Leon broke the 35km race walk world record on Saturday, with a time of two hours 37 minutes and 44 seconds in Dudince, Slovakia.

The world champion in both the 20km and 35km walk broke the previous record of 2:38:24 set by Russian Klavdiya Afanasyeva in 2019, in a warning to her rivals ahead of the Paris Olympics next year.

China’s Liu Hong came in second in an Asian record of 2:40:06, while Magaly Bonilla from Ecuador took third place.

At Paris 2024, there will only be one race of 20km for the women and a 35km mixed team race walk. REUTERS