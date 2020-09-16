Athletics: One change to Edmond Pereira's team ahead of Sept 25 Singapore Athletics election

SINGAPORE - Lawyer Edmond Pereira and Gojek general manager Lien Choon Luen will each lead a team to contest the Sept 25 Singapore Athletics (SA) election.

Incumbent president Tang Weng Fei will not be standing for re-election.

Following the close of nominations on Tuesday (Sept 15), there was one change to Pereira's line-up - former national sprinter UK Shyam, who was running for a committee member position, was replaced by Fahmy Raimi, the chief marketing officer of digital marketing firm RAWR Global. The change was announced by Pereira's team, TeamSGP Athletics, in a press statement on Wednesday (Sept 16).

Shyam, 44, told The Straits Times he will not be contesting due to heavy work commitments.

The senior manager at Sport Singapore added: "I will be supporting the team in their athlete development committee."

He and Chan Mun Wei, a former Director of Sports of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, will support Pereira's nine-member team through the various committees set up.

Pereira, 70, said: "We have a diverse team with professionals with skill sets which are necessary for the development of track and field in Singapore and to move the sport to greater heights."

Fahmy, who also has events management expertise, added: "There is a lot of scope to develop and use of the digital space for track and field, including live streaming of events.

"Enhancement of social engagement will also help open new doors and opportunities, merging offline with online to drive growth. "It will become my personal project on a pro bono basis to modernise the face of Singapore Athletics through the upgrading of the portal."

TeamSGP Athletics also announced a goal of raising up to $1 million in sponsorships for the association, and that it will be providing fiscal support to the Institutes of Higher Learning to assist in the organisation of the Institute-Varsity-Polytechnic track and field meet.

Other members of the team include swimming legend Ang Peng Siong and lawyer S. Govindaraju, who are currently SA's vice-presidents of training and selection, and competitions organising, respectively.

Lien's Team Ground Up features Yeo, a former SA athletes commission representative who resigned from his role in March. He will run for the post of vice-president (training and selection).

The other two vice-presidential candidates are veteran official Joe Yap (competitions) and DBS data analyst Marinda Teo (finance and partnership).

The AGM will take place at 7.30pm at Nexus Auditorium in Cuppage Plaza.

SA's 23 affiliate members will vote for nine of the 18 candidates. The nine with the highest votes will be elected into office, of which there must be at least one woman, according to the SA constitution.

There will be two non-elected members of the management committee: The SA executive director and one athletes' commission representative.