Athletics: Olympic champ Ryan Crouser smashes own shot put world record

LOS ANGELES – Olympic and world shot put champion Ryan Crouser produced a sensational performance to obliterate his own world record at the Los Angeles Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 30-year-old American star heaved a mammoth 23.56m throw at Drake Stadium to smash his previous world mark of 23.37m set at the US Olympic trials in Eugene in 2021.

Crouser, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion, had signalled he was in the mood for a big performance with two earlier throws that broke the 23m-barrier.

But he brought the house down with a fourth throw of 23.56m that improved his previous world mark by a whopping 19cm.

Crouser said afterwards that his record was the result of a new throwing technique he has developed this year involving a “step across” – and warned he believes he can throw further.

“I’m really excited,” the 2.04m, 145kg man-mountain said. “I felt like I have a ton of power and I caught a big one but there’s still a lot more which is really exciting because I haven’t been throwing hard in training.

“I’ve been at 75 per cent intensity, working on some technical stuff. Some of it stuck and some of it still needs improvement so I’m really, really excited for this as a stepping stone going forward.”

Although he has dominated shot putting for much of the past decade, Crouser said he is constantly innovating his technique in the quest for improvement.

“I’m always competing against myself whether it was in high school or in college - I’ve always felt like my goal is to throw a personal best.

“It’s such a special feeling to say ‘Today I’m the best I’ve ever been’. That’s what continues to push me to be better.”

Crouser’s performance was the undeniable highlight of a high-caliber meeting that is part of a strategic move by USA Track and Field to stage more top-tier events on US soil.

However a much-anticipated women’s 100m fell flat when US sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson, fellow US sprinter Aleia Hobbs and the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou all scratched from the final.

Richardson had eased through her heat in 10.90sec, second-fastest overall behind Ta Lou, who clocked 10.88sec to win her heat.

However both women failed to show for the final. US media reported that Richardson had complained of cramps after her heat.

In the men’s 100m meanwhile, 2019 world champion Christian Coleman was surprisingly beaten into third place behind Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake, who won in 9.89sec, with Cravont Charleston of the United States second in 9.91sec.