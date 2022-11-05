Athletics: Non-binary category allows marathon runners to compete 'as authentic self'

NEW YORK – Nick Dill is a veteran marathon runner, but Sunday’s race in New York will be the first time they participate in the non-binary category, after contest organisers added the option in response to demands for better representation and inclusion.

A professional dancer who now works as an acupuncturist, Dill has already run the distance in less than three hours, previously racing in the men’s category.

“I was born a male, I identified as a male for many years,” the 28-year-old said.

But since coming out as non-binary in January, Dill said they felt “discomfort” and “confusion” over having to decide between the races for men and women.

“I’m kind of both and kind of neither... it feels really comforting to be able to race in the category that I identify with.”

Growing up as a dancer and gymnast, Dill did not take up running until adulthood.

“I was nervous to get into racing because of this kind of toxic masculine energy,” they said. “Kind of still having those fears of like, not fitting in.”

A 2021 study from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles found that approximately 1.2 million people identify as non-binary across the United States.

According to a list maintained by activist Jake Fedorowski, more than 200 road or trail racing events in the US now offer three gender categories.

“For somebody who doesn’t identify as either male or female, having to register with no other options already kind of creates either a mental barrier or just another obstacle for them being able to fully participate,” said Kerin Hempel, CEO of the New York Road Runners organisation behind the city’s famed marathon, which was the first event of its kind to expand the categories.

In 2021 the New York marathon included 16 non-binary runners. In 2022 it counts more than 60. Several other major races, including Boston and London, have since taken similar steps to expand options.

Jake Caswell, a 25-year-old clinical analyst who was a top athlete for Columbia University, said crossing the finish line earlier in 2022 for the first time as a non-binary runner was “freeing”.

“I think it’s just being able to run as your authentic self,” they said, to “create a space for, you know, a group of people that that space was never there before”.