Athletics: Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare banned for 10 years for doping

She was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics last year before the women's 100m semi-finals after testing positive for human growth hormone. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
7 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - Nigeria's 2008 long jump silver medallist Blessing Okagbare has been banned for 10 years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday (Feb 18).

The 33-year-old, who is also a sprinter, was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics last year before the women's 100m semi-finals after testing positive for human growth hormone at an out-of-competition test in Slovakia on July 19.

"The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years," read an AIU statement.

More On This Topic
Winter Olympics: Teen skater's doping test draws global wrath against Russia
Winter Olympics: Valieva's coach breaks silence amid doping scandal

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top