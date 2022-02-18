Athletics: Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare banned for 10 years for doping

PARIS (AFP) - Nigeria's 2008 long jump silver medallist Blessing Okagbare has been banned for 10 years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday (Feb 18).

The 33-year-old, who is also a sprinter, was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics last year before the women's 100m semi-finals after testing positive for human growth hormone at an out-of-competition test in Slovakia on July 19.

"The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years," read an AIU statement.