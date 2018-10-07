Athletics: Mo Farah wins Chicago Marathon men's title

CHICAGO (AFP) - Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah won the Chicago Marathon men's title on Sunday (Oct 7) in an unofficial time of 2hr 5min 11sec, shattering the European record with a spectacular finishing surge.

The world and Olympic 5,000 and 10,000m gold medallist became the first British man to capture the event since Paul Evans in 1996.

The 35-year-old claimed his biggest victory since he turned his attention to the distance a year ago to defeat Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew by 13sec with Japan's Suguru Osako third in 2:05:50.

The former European record of 2:05:48 was set by Norwegian Sondre Nordstad Moen in Fukuoka, Japan last December.

Farah stayed with the lead pack most of the race, fell back at 30km, but charged directly back among the leaders before outlasting every rival to the finish.

Geremew was left trailing with a closing kick on the rain-soaked streets of Chicago in cool and breezy conditions.

Elsewhere, Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the women's title in 2:18:35.