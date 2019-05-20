Athletics: Marathoner Lim Baoying banned three years nine months for doping violation

SINGAPORE - Marathoner Lim Baoying has been banned three years and nine months by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned substance at the 2018 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

According to an AIU release on May 15, the 37-year-old ingested "a quarter of one tablet of modafinil 200mg" before the Dec 9 event "in order that she could stay awake after the race".

She did not have therapeutic usage exemption for the medicine - prescribed to people with sleep disorders to stay alert or improve focus, and is on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) Prohibited List - and also declared her usage during doping control after the race, which she finished as the top local female runner in 3hr 16min 36sec.

Rachel See (3:18:36) and Hu Xiuying (3:18:57) were second and third respectively among the local women.

Lim, a resident physician at the Changi Sports Medicine Centre, said she realised only after the race that modafinil was not allowed, and contacted Singapore Athletics to relinquish her win.

Lim could have been banned for four years for her violation, and while the AIU "does not consider this explanation for the Athlete's ingestion of modafinil sufficient or credible", the AIU and Wada reduced the ban by three months based on two considerations.

One, that Lim used "a non-specified stimulant, in-competition, shortly before participating in the" marathon, and that she " is an experienced athlete and a physician specialised in sport who has served several times as a physician in Major Sport Events (including the Youth Olympic Games) over the past decade. "The Athlete failed to exercise even the most elementary caution; in short, she has no excuse."

Related Story Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Local female winner suspended for failed drug test

The Straits Times reached out to marathon organiser Ironman Asia last week on whether the rest of the podium finishers will have their finishes upgraded, but have yet to receive a reply.