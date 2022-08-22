Athletics: Lueckenkemper strikes again to help Germany top Euro medals table

MUNICH, GERMANY (AFP) - Newly-crowned European 100m champion Gina Lueckenkemper won a second gold as she spearheaded Germany to a decisive victory in the women's 4x100m relay in Munich on Sunday (Aug 21).

The end of seven breathtaking days of top-quality track and field could not have been better scripted as the German quartet motored to victory in 42.34 seconds in the final event.

Status Quo's Rockin' All Over The World blasted over the tannoy as a packed-out Olympic Stadium went wild as Lueckenkemper celebrated with teammates Alexandra Burghardt, Lisa Mayer and Rebekka Haase.

The fancied British quartet, featuring 200m silver medallist Dina Asher-Smith on anchor, didn't get the baton past the first leg thanks to a botched handover.

The Germans did, and swiftly, their gold ensuring the host country topped the overall athletics medals table with seven golds, seven silvers and two bronzes.

Britain finished second with six golds, six silvers and eight bronzes.

The men's 4x100m relay was missing Olympic and European 100m champion Marcell Jacobs.

The Italian quartet, whom Jacobs led to Olympic gold in last year's Tokyo Games, was deprived of a place after Turkey were reinstated after being impeded in the heats.

It was left to a strong British foursome to claim gold in a championship record of 37.67sec, smashing the previous best of 37.94 set by France in Split in 1990.

Jeremiah Azu, bronze medallist in the 100m, led off, handing over to Zharnel Hughes, the 200m champion and 100m silver medallist.

Jona Efoloko ran the second bend before handing over to Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, the 200m silver medallist purring home for a comprehensive victory.

Garcia trumps Wightman

In another night of top-notch performances, reigning world indoor champion Mariano Garcia of Spain held off Britain's Jake Wightman to win the men's 800m.

Garcia clocked a personal best of 1min 44.85sec for gold, world 1500m champion Wightman taking silver in 1:44.91.

"I was feeling strong and I knew I could fight for a place on that podium so I decided to go for it," said Garcia.

"In the end I came away with a gold medal at these European championships, I am very pleased with it."