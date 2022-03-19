Athletics: Kambundji streaks to world indoor 60m title, 'KJT' bombs out

BELGRADE (AFP) - Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji went joint fourth in the all-time list as she upset the field to win gold in the women's world indoor 60m in Belgrade on Friday (March 18).

Rapidly out of her blocks in lane eight, Kambundji streaked through the line at the Stark Arena in 6.96 seconds to outstrip more fancied rivals.

Only Russian record holder Irina Privalova (6.92sec), and the American pair of Gail Devers and Marion Jones have run faster over 60m, all in the 1990s. Kambundji's time leaves her joint fourth on the all-time top list alongside Jamaican legend Merlene Ottey and Greek Katerina Thanou.

Americans Mikiah Brisco, in 6.99sec, and Marybeth Sant-Price (7.04) claimed silver and bronze. But Poland's pre-race favourite Ewa Swoboda was left with a bitter pill to swallow, finishing fourth in a photo finish with Sant-Price.

Britain's Katharina Johnson-Thompson, in her first competition in a year after relocating to the United States and changing coaches, failed in her bid to become the first woman to retain the indoor pentathlon title after her triumph in Birmingham in 2018.

The Briton, also world heptathlon winner at the 2019 Doha outdoor champs, struggled throughout and eventually pulled out before the final event, the 800m.

In the absence of Olympic champion Nafi Thiam, it was another Belgian who struck gold in Noor Vidts, who amassed 4,929 points, 78pts ahead of Poland's silver medallist Adrianna Sulek, with American Kendell Williams (4,680) taking bronze.

Vidts clocked 8.15sec in the 60m hurdles before bests of 1.83m in the high jump and 14.03m in the shot put.

She then leaped a personal best of 6.60m in the long jump before holding on to win the strength-sapping 800m in a PB of 2:08.81.