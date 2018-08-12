Athletics: Jakob strikes gold again in Ingebrigtsen family double

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Jakob Ingebrigtsen added another chapter to one of the most outlandish stories in athletics on Saturday (Aug 11), winning the 5,000 metres at the age of 17 just 24 hours after becoming the youngest track champion in European Championships history.

And just to add to the fairytale, the teenage phenomenon's older brother Henrik took the silver medal as the Ingebrigtsen boys were again the toast of Norway.

Ingebrigtsen used the searing pace that had helped him win the 1500 metres on Friday night to race away from the field in a modest-paced race with a scintillating last lap of 54.05 seconds.

Former European 1500m champion Henrik, the oldest of the three Ingebrigtsen brothers, who are all trained by their father Gjert and have become one of the most remarkable families in international sport, was left trailing down the home straight.

Jakob, a phenomenal talent who became the youngest ever sub-four minute miler at 16, won in 13 minutes 17.06 seconds, a European under-20 record, while Henrik clocked 13:18.75. Morhad Amdouni, of France, took bronze in 13:19.14.