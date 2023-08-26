Athletics-Jackson wins 200m gold in second-best time ever

BUDAPEST - Jamaica's Shericka Jackson delivered a command performance to retain her world 200 metres title in 21.41 seconds on Friday – the second-fastest time ever run.

Jackson, second in the 100m final, ran a brilliant bend, was two metres clear coming into the home straight and tore home to win by a street. Only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 world record from 1988 is faster.

Gabby Thomas took silver in 21.81, while fellow American Sha'Carri Richardson added bronze to her 100m gold with a personal best 21.92. REUTERS