Athletics-Jackson wins 200m gold in second-best time ever

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 200m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 25, 2023 Jamaica's Shericka Jackson reacts after winning gold in the women's 200m final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

BUDAPEST - Jamaica's Shericka Jackson delivered a command performance to retain her world 200 metres title in 21.41 seconds on Friday – the second-fastest time ever run.

Jackson, second in the 100m final, ran a brilliant bend, was two metres clear coming into the home straight and tore home to win by a street. Only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 world record from 1988 is faster.

Gabby Thomas took silver in 21.81, while fellow American Sha'Carri Richardson added bronze to her 100m gold with a personal best 21.92. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top