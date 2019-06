MONACO (AFP) - Russia's participation at the Doha world championships remains on tenterhooks after the IAAF voted on Saturday (June 8) to maintain its ban on the track and field giants over doping.

A source said the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) voted at a council meeting in Monaco for the 11th time to uphold a ban first introduced in November 2015 after evidence of mass state-sponsored doping appeared.