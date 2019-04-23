Athletics: Hurdler Ang Chen Xiang rewrites own 110m hurdles national record at Asian C'ships in Doha

SINGAPORE - National hurdler Ang Chen Xiang set a national record of 14.25 seconds in the men's 110m hurdles event at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha on Tuesday (April 23).

The 24-year-old did not reach the final after finishing fifth in his heat and 13th overall.

The record is pending ratification by Singapore Athletics.

This is Ang's third national record in two months.

At last month's Singapore Open Track and Field Championships, Ang lowered the national mark twice in one day.

He posted 14.27sec during the heats and lowered that time by 0.01 sec in the final, where he finished sixth.

