Athletics-Greek Tentoglou wins long jump gold with final leap

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Long Jump Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Men's Long Jump REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Long Jump Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Gold medallist Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou celebrates after winning the final alongside silver medallist Jamaica's Wayne Pinnock and bronze medallist Jamaica's Tajay Gayle REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Long Jump Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou in action during the final REUTERS/Marton Monus
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Long Jump Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou in action during the final REUTERS/Alina Smutko
Aug 24, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) competes in the mens long jump during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

BUDAPEST - Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won long jump gold at the World Championships on Thursday as his final leap of 8.52 metres edged him ahead of long-time leader Wayne Pinnock of Jamaica.

Last year’s silver medallist Tentoglou got the event off to a flier as he produced a huge season’s best 8.50 with his opening jump, only for Pinnock to match it in the second round.

That put Pinnock, who flew to a world-leading 8.54 metres on his opening jump in Wednesday's qualifying and a personal best by 17cm, in the lead on the back of having the best second jump by one centimetre.

In the final round, though, Tentoglou hit the board perfectly to soar ahead and Pinnock was unable to improve on his final attempt.

Jamaican Tajay Gayle snatched bronze with his final leap of 8.27, matching compatriot Carey McLeod but edging him on countback.

McLeod was lucky to escape injury after slipping on takeoff on his third jump, spiralling spectacularly into the air and landing face-first into the pit. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top