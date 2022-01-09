Athletics: Goh Chui Ling rewrites women's 2.4km national record at Pocari Sweat Run

SINGAPORE - National runner Goh Chui Ling broke the women's 2.4km national record on Sunday (Jan 9) after clocking 7min 58.50sec in the 2.4km challenge at the Pocari Sweat Run.

At the Home of Athletics, Goh, 29, rewrote Vanessa Lee's record of 7:59.69, which was set in September last year. Lee finished second on Sunday with a time of 8:14.18, followed by Joyceleen Yap (8:48.72).

Over 350 runners signed up for the challenge, which took place over the weekend. On Saturday, national middle distance runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah set a new men's 2.4km record (6:52.97) on Saturday.

Goh's feat on Sunday comes a few months after she set a national best in the women's 10km (road) when she clocked 36min 28sec at the Foulee Venissiane race in Lyon, France, in November last year.