Athletics: Goh Chui Ling breaks 40-year women's 1,500m national mark

SINGAPORE - She had just taken down the 1,500m record that had stood for nearly 40 years, but Goh Chui Ling did not spend much time soaking in her achievement.

After clocking 4min 27.26sec at the Flanders Cup in Belgium on Saturday (July 16) to rewrite Kandasamy Jayamani's previous record of 4:31.2 that was set in 1982, Goh was already eager to build on her feat.

She said: "I'm really glad of course to have gotten the record, but there's so much more to come.

"It's a huge record, but I've shown in training that I can go a bit faster. I've recorded faster timings, so it's exciting to see."

This national record is just the latest from Goh, who has attained several breakthroughs in recent times.

At May's SEA Games in Hanoi, she clinched bronzes in two of her three events - the 1,500m and 10,000m - which were her first medals in five SEA Games.

But competing in three events over a few days took a toll on her body and she avoided competitions for two weeks after that, focusing mainly on training and rehabilitation.

The break turned out to be crucial for Goh, who clocked a personal best in her first race back, an 800m event in Austria.

This short time away from competing also led to a change in mindset, which Goh believes helped her lower the national mark on Saturday.

She said: "More recently, it's about getting consistency at training and consistency not just during the hard sessions but also committing to the easy runs.

"I've had a good switch in mindset where I'm committing and being very intentional about every step of the race."

Being intentional about every aspect of the race for Goh includes focusing on the preparations before the race such as taking note of things like what to eat, what to bring to her race and getting to the stadium.

During the race, it means pushing through periods of discomfort and tough moments.

While Goh, who now holds national records in five events, has enjoyed some success recently, it has taken her some time to get to this stage of her career.