Athletics fraternity hits back at SNOC sec-gen Mark Chay’s call for sport to ‘come to the party’ at SEA Games

Singapore distance runner Soh Rui Yong noted that resources do not seem to be flowing into athletics, adding "don’t expect to win many gold medals bringing knives to a gun fight".

SINGAPORE – The athletics fraternity has fired back at a comment by Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) secretary-general Mark Chay, who said the sport has to “come to the party” at the SEA Games if the Republic hopes to finish among the top three nations at the 2029 edition on home soil.

Chay’s remark was made at the Team Singapore review on Dec 20, the last day of the Thailand SEA Games, with the former national swimmer calling on athletics to contribute more towards Singapore’s gold medal count.

Pointing to aquatics and athletics being two compulsory sports at the biennial meet, Chay drew a comparison between their returns in Bangkok, saying that swimming delivered “50 per cent of the gold medals” (19 from 38 events), while athletics produced three golds from 47 events.

In Thailand, Singapore’s largest-ever athletics away contingent of 39 won a total of three golds, three silvers and three bronzes, alongside three national records.

The haul matched the Republic’s best showing at the regional meet in a decade, equalling the 3-3-3 tally achieved at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

Chay’s comment has not sat well with the athletics fraternity, with Singapore Athletics (SA) president Lien Choong Luen, deputy president Marinda Teo and distance runner Soh Rui Yong taking to social media to respond to it.

Two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong, who made his fourth appearance at the biennial event in Thailand, highlighted that “Singapore are sending a bunch of full-time students, software engineers, teachers, government employees, and corporate workers” to compete against full-time athletes.

Among the examples he cited were Thai teenage sprint sensation Puripol Boonson, who completed a triple crown of the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay titles, as well as Thai-American distance runner Kieran Tuntivate, who clinched gold in the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m.

A handful from Singapore’s contingent, including Shanti Pereira, who claimed the women’s 100m and 200m crowns, and Marc Louis, the men’s 200m silver medallist, are under the Sport Excellence Scholarship (spexScholarship).

“Singapore has the resources to fund a proper high performance athletics programme if this country wants to, but those resources don’t seem to be flowing in to the sport,” said the 33-year-old, who also won the 10,000m silver in 2023.

“Till then, don’t expect to win many gold medals bringing knives to a gun fight.”

Lien acknowledged the neighbouring countries’ full-time overseas investment has resulted in “dramatic improvement” in the standard of the region’s athletes, pointing to how four of the eight finalists at the men’s 100m final at the Asian Games in 2023 were from South-east Asia.

He said: “I set great store by our athletes surpassing our historical performances or their own records, but I cannot control what the competition does.”

In Bangkok, Singapore enjoyed several breakthrough performances in athletics. Calvin Quek’s 400m hurdles gold was a first for the country in 60 years, while sprint queen Pereira achieved a historic double-double.

Kampton Kam’s high jump silver was Singapore’s first medal in the event in three decades, while Andrew Medina’s bronze in the long jump ended the Republic’s 42-year wait for a medal in the event.

Gabriel Lee also earned Singapore’s first triple jump medal since 1971 by winning a bronze, with his 16.09m effort eclipsing Stefan Tseng’s previous mark of 16.04m that had stood for 16 years.

Lien added that SA has stepped up fund-raising efforts in recent years, with companies like DBS (POSB), NTUC, New Balance and Pocari Sweat supporting athletes, while Standard Chartered Bank has backed the Singapore Marathon.

But he stressed the need for a longer term financing pipeline “that gives athletes certainty that if they work hard, we will walk with them through multiple seasons, through thick and thin, the PBs (personal bests) and the setbacks”.

He also highlighted the complexity of athletics, describing it as a “late-developing sport” made up of multiple disciplines.

Lien said: “The body shape of a thrower is quite different from that of a high jumper, which again differs from a sprinter, hurdler, pole vaulter or long distance runner.

“Each of these specialities requires a separate eco-system of coaches, equipment and training – so the top of funnel is much larger than in comparable sports, and requires proportionately more investment.”

Teo noted that at the most recent SEA Games, 80 per cent of national track and field athletes were funded through resources raised by SA, which she said underscored both the community’s commitment and the need for stronger systemic support.

Stressing that sustainable success requires collaborative commitment, she said: “We thank our collaborators in advance: SNOC, for supporting broader SEA Games nominations – because athletes must first be given opportunities to compete before they can win medals.

“SportSG, for strengthening funding pathways and expanding the number of Spex Scholars, akin to the model adopted in fencing where multiple scholars are supported per event.”