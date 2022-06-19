Athletics: Fraser-Pryce storms to impressive 100m victory in Paris

PARIS (AFP) - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce declared that she was feeling "very good" technically and physically, as she hammered home her status as world championship favourite on Saturday by equalling her world-best time this year to win the 100m at the Paris Diamond League meet.

The veteran Jamaican sprinter triumphed in 10.67sec, shrugging off the crushing 30 deg C heat at the city's Charlety stadium.

A two-time Olympic champion over 100m, the 35-year-old equalled the 2022 best time she set in Nairobi in May.

"I feel very good, technically it was very good. The goal is always to be on top technically, then the lap times follow," she said.

"Physically I was good too. Running 10.6, only a few sprinters can achieve that."

The nine-time world champion's win also illustrated her threat to reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at next month's world championships in Eugene, Oregon. The latter has the second-fastest time this year at 10.79sec. Both will meet this week at the Jamaican trials.

Britain's Daryll Neita was second on Saturday in 10.99sec with Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast third in 11.01sec.

Fraser-Pryce has already qualified for the 100m in Eugene as she is the defending champion.

However, she said she has "not decided yet" on whether she will attempt the sprint double in Oregon.

"We'll see if I'm ready to do it physically and mentally," she had said on Friday.

After racing to 10.05sec over the 100m in Oslo on Thursday, Andre De Grasse returned to his favoured 200m in the French capital.

But the Canadian Olympic gold medallist was only fourth on Saturday in a race won by Luxolo Adams of South Africa in 19.82sec.

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh, silver medallist at the 2019 world championships and bronze medal winner at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the high jump with a season-best 2.01m.

Mahuchikh won on her second attempt, improving on her previous season-leading 2.0m at the Eugene Diamond League meet.