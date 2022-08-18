Athletics: Euro champ Jacobs hoping for Diamond League finals wildcard

MUNICH (AFP) - Newly-crowned European 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said on Wednesday (Aug 17) he was hoping for a wildcard entry for next month's Diamond League finals in Zurich.

Jacobs streaked to European gold on Tuesday at Munich's Olympic Stadium, the Olympic champion rebounding from an injury and illness-ravaged season that had started promisingly with him winning the world indoor 60m title.

But he withdrew before the semi-finals of last month's world championships in Oregon and his absence from the Diamond League has seen the Italian deprived of going up against the leading elite band of mainly United States sprinters.

"I am the first to want to compete against the US sprinters," Jacobs told Agence France-Presse.

"Now the only occasion is the Diamond League final. I don't have points to compete in that.

"I don't want the diamond, I only want to compete with them, so hopefully World Athletics and the Diamond League can try to realise that.

"I want to compete with them to motivate me and do my best."

That motivation, Jacobs said, was to prove he is the best in the world.

"This is my goal," the 27-year-old said.

"At the moment I feel in good shape, I want to compete again."

Jacobs was a shock winner of Olympic gold at last year's Summer Games in Tokyo, winning in an European record of 9.80 seconds.

The emotions between Olympic and European golds were "different", he contended.

"Last year it was the Olympic Games, the dream of my life," he said.

"But yesterday is a great emotion because after this difficult outdoor season, with many injuries and many problems, to come here and take the gold medal is fantastic for me, a really good emotion."