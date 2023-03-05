Athletics: Ethiopian runners claim five out of six podium places at Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO – It was a near perfect day for Ethiopia at the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday, with runners from the East African nation winning five out of six podium places.

In a thrilling men’s race in which there was barely anything to separate the top two, Deso Gelmisa – who broke the Paris Marathon record in 2022 in a time of 2hr 5min 7sec – outsprinted compatriot Mohamed Esa in the Japanese capital to win in 2:05:22.

Esa also finished in the same time but could collect only the silver medal.

Their teammate Tsegaya Getachew finished third in 2:05:25.

The Tokyo Marathon – one of the six World Marathon Majors along with Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York – has restored its full capacity by allowing 38,000 runners to compete, having previously limited the number of entrants due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the 16th event for the Tokyo Marathon, (which has) a full capacity of 38,000 Japan and overseas runners for the first time in four years,” said Shizuo Ito, chief executive of the race.

“This includes about 12,000 overseas runners. The theme for this year’s race is ‘One Step Ahead’ which is filled with our strong desire that we can move forward, one step at a time.”

The Ethiopian trio’s impressive performance showed the strength of their country’s distance running.

In 2022, world record holder Eliud Kipchoge won the race ahead of fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto, while Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola was third, but it was a clean sweep for Ethiopia in Sunday’s event.

In February, Ethiopia’s Hailemaryam Kiros also broke the meet record to win the Osaka Marathon. He clocked 2:06:01, beating the previous meet record of 2:07:31 set by Hoshi Gaku of Japan in 2022.

In another highlight of the day, Canada’s Cam Levins, who was fifth in 2:05:36, beat the 21-year-old North American record by 2sec. The previous mark was set by Khalid Khannouchi of the United States in the 2002 London Marathon.

The Ethiopians also took the second and third places in the women’s race, which was won by Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru in 2:16:28.

Tsehay Gemechu finished second in 2:16:56 and Ashete Bekere was third in 2:19:11. Worknesh Edesa, also of Ethiopia, finished fourth in 2:20:13.