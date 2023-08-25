Athletics-Dutchwoman Bol takes long-awaited gold in 400 hurdles

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Netherlands' Femke Bol crosses the finish line to win the Women's 400m Hurdles REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Netherlands' Femke Bol celebrates after winning the Women's 400m Hurdles REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Netherlands' Femke Bol in action during the final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Gold medallist Netherlands' Femke Bol celebrates after winning the final with silver medallist Shamier Little of the U.S. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

BUDAPEST - Femke Bol of the Netherlands powered to victory in the women's 400 hurdles on Thursday to secure her first world championship gold medal.

It was a hugely satisfying win for Bol, who fell metres from the line when racing for gold in the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening night of the championships.

Bol, second at last year's worlds and third at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was level with American Shamier Little until just before the home straight before pulling away to cross the line in 51.70 seconds.

Little finished in 52.80, holding off Jamaica's Rushell Clayton who took the bronze in 52.81. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top