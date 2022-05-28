Athletics: Duplantis takes pole vault gold at Prefontaine Classic, Mahuchikh wins high jump

EUGENE (REUTERS) - Olympic champion Armand Duplantis continued a fine start to the Diamond League season, winning the men's pole vault at the Prefontaine Classic on Friday (May 27) while Yaroslava Mahuchikh took the women's high jump gold with a new world-leading mark this year.

Duplantis, the world record holder, jumped 5.91m to finish ahead of Tokyo silver medallist Chris Nilsen and Norway's Sondre Guttormsen in Eugene, where the world championships will be held in July.

"Going into the first outdoor meet of the season for me, it was like just trying to get a feel for the outdoor season," said Duplantis.

The 22-year-old Swede, who won indoors in Doha two weeks ago after the outdoor event was cancelled due to high winds, attempted to clear 6.07m once gold was secured but failed with all his three efforts.

"Winning was the most important thing but I think I would be lying if I said I'm not bitter about making that (6.07m) bar. I felt like it was very possible ... it just wasn't for today I guess."

Ukraine's Mahuchikh, who won bronze at last year's Olympics, soared to gold with a jump of 2.00m, edging out American Vashti Cunningham and Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Dubovitskaya under the lights at Hayward Field.

"The jumps were fantastic. I am happy to compete at this stadium because this July the world championships are here," said Mahuchikh.

"I planned for good to open my season because I missed competition ... I think two meters is a good jump to open my outdoor season and I hope my season will go higher than two metres."

In the women's discus, Olympic champion Valarie Allman of the United States threw 68.35m on her penultimate attempt to take home gold. Double Olympic gold medallist Sandra Perkovic finished second, with Kristin Pudenz in third.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei failed in his bid to break his own world record in the men's 5,000m but still clinched gold, holding off Milkesa Memgesha to win in 12min 57.99sec.

Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye took victory in the women's race with a personal best and world-leading 14:12.98.