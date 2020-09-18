Athletics: Duplantis sets new pole vault outdoor world record

ROME (AFP) - Sweden's Armand Duplantis set a new pole vault outdoor world record of 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on Thursday (Sept 17).

Duplantis who holds the world indoor record of 6.18m, bettered the mark of 6.14m achieved by Ukrainian great Sergey Bubka in July 1994 in Italy.

The 20-year-old succeeded on his second attempt at the end of a competition which he dominated in perfect warm and windless conditions in the Italian capital.

After taking the world record from former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie this year US-born Duplantis had made the outdoor record his goal with the Olympic Games and European championships postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.