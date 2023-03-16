Athletics: Doping agency says Russians are being tested despite Ukraine war

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) director-general Olivier Niggli has told AFP that Russian competitors “are being tested now” despite their disappearance from global view after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The idea that the Russians are not being tested now is false,” he said. “They are being tested now.”

However, Mr Niggli said the reinstatement of the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada – suspended in the wake of a massive doping and corruption scandal – was “complicated” because it was currently impossible to send Wada officials to Moscow to make a first-hand assessment.

Athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus were banned from international competition in response to the Russian invasion.

But the International Olympic Committee has said it is examining a “pathway” to allow athletes from those two countries to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics, a suggestion that has been greeted with dismay by Ukraine.

The possible involvement of Russians in the Paris Olympics also puts into sharp focus the issue of doping.

Wada banned Russia from major sports events for four years in 2019 after finding doping data handed over from its Moscow laboratory had been manipulated.

That data was supposed to be provided as part of Rusada’s reinstatement in the wake of the massive doping and corruption scandal in which evidence was found of state-sponsored Russian doping between 2011 and 2015.

Wada had said it would consider the reinstatement of Rusada in December after two years of non-compliance.