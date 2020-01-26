Athletics: Demek Kemp cruises past 'old guy' Asafa Powell to win 60m at Boston Grand Prix

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Demek Kemp stormed past former two-time 100m world record holder Asafa Powell to win the 60 metres race at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday (Jan 25).

Kemp clocked a winning time and personal best of 6.50 seconds to edge out fellow American Keitavious Walter, who posted a time of 6.61. The 37-year-old Powell finished fifth with a 6.71.

"Feels great," said Kemp. "I had some good competition. Glad to have a personal record."

Jamaica's Powell was one of the most dominant sprinters of his era, consistently breaking the 10-second barrier and twice setting the world 100m record in 2005 and 2008. The second time he did it with a blazing 9.74 seconds.

Powell also won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the Rio Olympics and competed in three Summer Games.

But asked what it was like to compete against the track and field icon, Kemp dismissed the notion saying: "He's an old guy."

Donovan Brazier recorded the second-fastest indoor time in history to capture the 600m event in 1min 14.39sec.

World champion Brazier and the others are using this event as an early rehearsal for this year's Tokyo Olympics as well as the World Indoors in March at Nanjing, China.

The meet is the opener of the seven-event World Athletics Indoor Tour, which also includes stops in Germany, Poland, Britain, France and Spain over January and February.

England's Chris O'Hare needed an extra burst of energy to beat Nick Willis in the mile.

O'Hare won with a time of 3:59.62 while runner-up Willis of New Zealand also broke the four-minute barrier with a 3:59.89.

"That was way harder should have been," said Willis, of Wellington. "That was a technical race but it sure was fast."

In the women's events, reigning world outdoor 100m hurdles champion Nia Ali outduelled Christina Clemons in the final of the 60m hurdles.

Ali clocked a winning time of 7.94 seconds and Clemons finished in 7.98.

Ali said she is still trying to get into competition shape.

"There is a lot to improve on particularly in my take off and touch down over the hurdles," she said. "My coach told me to execute and win and not focus on the time.

"I feel like I belong here. I can do this. It is a new look."