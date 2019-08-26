Athletics: Close to 7,000 runners participate in Shape Run 2019

SINGAPORE - Close to 7,000 participants turned up for the annual Shape Run at the Kallang Practice Track on Sunday (Aug 25).

The 14th edition of the event hosted by Shape Singapore Magazine had three categories: the 5km Women's Competitive, the 10km Women's Competitive and a fun 1.8km Family Run.

Sharon Tan clinched the top spot in the 10km category in 40min 6sec while Zoe McParlin (19:42) claimed the 5km category.

For the first time in Singapore's race history, Shape Run's all-women pacer squad led at 5min pace intervals - for 60min, 65min, 70min, 75min and 80min - in the 10km category.

After the run, participants were treated to on-site festivities, which included breakfast at the Kellogg's booth and retail discounts offered by the Shape Run sponsors such as All Kurma, Eversoft, Kose Cosmeport, Senka and TFX.

Estelle Low, Shape editor, said: "I'm very heartened to witness thousands of women come together for Shape Run this morning, to celebrate their commitment to running and more importantly, keeping fit and staying healthy for life.

"To support the growing fitness and wellness sphere, we at Shape will have all hands on deck to curate and organise similarly meaningful events in the months to come."