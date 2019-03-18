Athletics: China's twerking high jumper Zhang Guowei banned for breaking commercial rules

SHANGHAI (AFP) - China has suspended a world championship silver-medallist high jumper - known for his flamboyant twerking celebrations - after he broke the country's strict rules on commercial activities, the state media said.

Zhang Guowei said that he was "still fighting on the front lines of the national team" despite his suspension from all competitions.

The Chinese Athletic Association (CAA) punished the 27 year-old for attending two commercial events, in late February and early March, without getting permission, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CAA did not specify the length of the suspension, it said.

"I deeply felt the care, concerns and expectations from them," Zhang, who won silver at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, wrote on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter.

"The officials expressed their understanding and tolerance towards my behaviour.

"Please don't worry! Zhang Guowei is still fighting on the front lines of the national team."

A quirky character, he celebrates successful jumps in an exuberant fashion, twerking and striking poses, before sprinting towards spectators.

He suffered injuries and loss of form after his 2015 silver, coming well outside the medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

His best jump this season is just 2.21m, way off his personal best of 2.38m set in 2015 which is 1cm off the national record.