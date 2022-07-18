Athletics: Cheptegei defends world title, Andersen bags third US gold

EUGENE, United States (AFP) - Uganda's Stephen Cheptegei produced a devastating display of controlled distance running to retain his world 10,000m crown on Sunday (July 17), while Brooke Andersen bagged a third gold for the US in the women's hammer throw.

The third day of action at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, saw Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola make a decisive kick 8km from the finish line to win gold in the men's marathon.

Tola, who won Olympic 10,000m bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and marathon silver at the 2017 London worlds, clocked a championship record of 2hr 5min 37sec, smashing the previous best of 2:06.54 set by Kenyan Abel Kirui in Berlin in 2009.

There was an Ethiopian 1-2 with Mosinet Geremew taking silver, as he also did in the 2019 worlds in Doha, in 2:06.45.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi took bronze a further 4sec adrift.

"It's a dream come true," Tola said. "I learned from my mistake in 2017 and I made sure it did not happen again.

"I feel very happy with the championship record. And the double is amazing for us."

Cheptegei, like Tola, was in total control of his race, leading for long periods and holding off all-comers as a large pack went through the bell for the final lap.

The Ugandan world record holder sprinted clear and was never in danger as he finished in 27min 27.43sec, leaving the chasers to battle it out for the minor medals.

Kenya's Stanley Waithaka Mburu claimed silver in 27:27.90, with another Ugandan, Jacob Kiplimo, taking bronze (27:27.97) in an unusually close finish.

Reigning Olympic champion Selemon Barega of Ethiopia finished fifth, beaten to fourth by American Grant Fisher.

Cheptegei said the race had been "very emotional", coming back to the United States where he started his international career at the World Junior Championships in 2014.

"Now, I want to continue my dominance in long distance running and I hope I will manage it," he said.

Close on the heels of the Fred Kerley-led US clean sweep of the men's 100m and Chase Ealey's gold in the women's shot put on Saturday, Andersen made it three titles for the host nation.

In front of a partisan crowd, Andersen backed up her great seasonal form by totaly dominating the field in the hammer.

Andersen, who went fourth in the all-time list of throwers in April, managed a best of 78.96 metres for victory.