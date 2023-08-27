Athletics-Arop goes from back to front to take 800m gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 800m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Canada's Marco Arop celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 800m final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago

BUDAPEST - Marco Arop foxed his rivals with a radical change of tactics, then poured on the pace to win a brilliant 800 metres World Championship gold for Canada on Saturday.

Normally a front runner, he kept his huge frame out of the picture, right at the back, through the first lap and while the rest of the field were wondering, he swept straight to the front at the bell and surged clear.

Born in Sudan and forced by the civil war to flee with his family of eight when he was two years old, Arop kept his foot down to win in 1:44.24.

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi took silver in 1:44.53 while Ben Pattison continued Britain's great middle distance form at the championships with bronze in 1:44.83. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top