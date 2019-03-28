Athletics: Ang Chen Xiang breaks his own 110m hurdles national record at Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - National hurdler Ang Chen Xiang lowered his own 110m hurdles national record on Thursday (March 28) after clocking 14.27 seconds during the heats of the Singapore Open Track and Field Championships.

The record is pending ratification by Singapore Athletics.

The 24-year-old's previous record of 14.36sec was set at the same meet in 2018 at the National Stadium.

Ang told The Straits Times: "It feels surreal. I've been working on it for many years and to feel it come together today at the Sports Hub is a very nice feeling.

"Technique-wise, it was a bit shaky because we had a very long wait in the call room before the race. But I think I executed it decently and I'm looking forward to the final."

He is aiming to lower his personal best a second time during the final on Thursday, adding: "My sprinting technique in between the hurdles has always been one of my weaker points. I've been able to do it in training but in competition at times it's hard to execute, I'm glad I managed to do it today.

"I think if I perform the same way again and clean up the rusty parts, I will be able to go below (14.27sec)."