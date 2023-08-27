Athletics-American Ealey successfully defends shot put crown at world championships

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's Shot Put - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Gold medallist Chase Ealey of the U.S. celebrates with silver medallist Canada's Sarah Mitton after the final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
BUDAPEST - American Chase Ealey successfully defended her women's shot put crown at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, winning her second successive gold medal.

Ealey produced her season-best throw in her fifth attempt to win the gold with a 20.43 metres effort while Canada's Sarah Mitton took the silver with 20.08.

Ealey quickly became the hot favourite when she laid down an early marker with a 20.35 metre throw on her first attempt and the 29-year-old soon became the only woman to breach the 20-metre mark multiple times in the final.

China's Gong Lijiao, who is competing at her ninth consecutive world championships, was chasing her eighth successive medal and she clinched bronze after producing a throw of 19.69, pipping Portugal's Auriol Dongmo on countback. REUTERS

