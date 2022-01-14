Athletics: Alleged defamatory post against Soh Rui Yong taken down because it was not "in good taste", says ex-official

SINGAPORE - Former Singapore Athletics (SA) executive director Malik Aljunied explained in court on Friday (Jan 14) that he took down a 2019 Facebook post with alleged defamatory statements against top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong because they were not "in good taste".

Taking the stand on the fourth day of the trial, Malik, 54, agreed with Soh's counsel Gerard Quek that the words he had used painted a "negative" and "unflattering" picture of the athlete.

Malik said he took down the post "about 15 hours" after he put it up.

When Mr Quek asked why he did so, he replied: "A fellow MC (SA management committee) member highlighted to me that it was not done in good taste and that I should not be making negative remarks about athletics. Having heard that advice, I took it down."

He later clarified that the member who advised him was former national sprinter Poh Seng Song, who was then SA's vice-president (finance and partnerships) and that he agreed with Poh's assessment regarding the Facebook post.

Later, Malik also agreed with Mr Quek asserting he had made the post "impulsively" and "without carefully considering meanings of each of the words he posted".

Earlier on Friday morning, Mr Quek also shared a tribute written by Soh about the late Filipino marathoner Rafael Poliquit, after he died in 2019 aged 30.

Taking Malik through the contents of the tribute, Mr Quek suggested it could not have been written by someone who lacks "empathy… (or) the capacity to love others", to which Malik agreed.

Malik, who is an employee of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and presently seconded to the Singapore Taekwondo Federation where he is its acting chief executive officer, was also quizzed on various controversies that Soh had been involved with prior to the alleged defamatory statements.

For example, he agreed with Mr Quek that Soh could "voice his displeasure" at SNOC's mandatory requirement to donate 20 per cent of his $10,000 cash payout as reward for his win back to SA for training and development - as he did after his SEA Games win in 2017.

Malik also agreed that it was fair of Soh to be "concerned" and "take issue with" the SNOC's blackout rule - regulations regarding the promotion of personal sponsors during major Games - which the athlete breached at the 2017 SEA Games.

Soh, 30, is alleging Malik had made defamatory comments in a Facebook post and remarks on the same post's thread in August 2019, which came shortly after he was dropped from the 2019 SEA Games by an SNOC selection committee.

The case is scheduled to be in court till Monday, with a number of prominent sports figures like SNOC secretary general Chris Chan, former SA president Tang Weng Fei and swimming icon and former SA vice-president Ang Peng Siong lined up as witnesses for the defendant.