Athletic-Lyles, Richardson ease through opening 100m heats at US championships

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NEW YORK, July 23 - Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson cruised into the men's and women's 100 metres semi-finals at the U.S. championships on Thursday, as the competition featured some heavy hitters at Icahn Stadium even in a quieter athletics season.

The Olympic champion Lyles had no issues winning his heat in 9.97 seconds, finishing second overall for the day behind Christian Coleman (9.96), as he eyes the sprint double in New York. He will compete in Friday's semi-final.

"Felt like a good warm-up. I could use about three more of those," said Lyles, who was hungry for more competition after a surprise second place to compatriot Trayvon Bromell at last month's Paris Diamond League.

"I came back from Europe right as July started. I'm not going to be able to get another meet in once this is over until mid-August. And I don't want to wait that long for running again."

A year with no Olympics and no world championships left Americans with less incentive to show up to their own national meet, which serves as a qualifying event for the two global showpiece competitions.

"This is still an important event for us, more like bragging rights," said Kenny Bednarek (10.04), the twice 200 metres Olympic silver medallist and Lyles' perennial rival, who also advanced.

'NOTHING'S GIVEN'

Richardson was gifted an easier path to the top of the podium in her signature event – with the world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden focusing all her efforts on the 200m – and finished the day 0.08 seconds faster than anyone else in 10.90.

Nikki Hiltz, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, won their women's 1,500m heat in 4:04.54, three weeks after sprinting past world record holder Faith Kipyegon to win the mile in a commanding display at the Prefontaine Classic.

"If anything, it just showed me that like dragons can get slayed all the time in this sport," said Hiltz. "Nothing's given no matter what you've done in the past."

On the men's side, Vincent Ciattei had the fastest overall time in 3:41.30. The men's and women's 1,500m finals are set for Saturday.

Woody Kincaid provided some of the biggest excitement of the opening day as he bested Olympic bronze medallist Grant Fisher (30:14.46) in a thrilling sprint finish to win the men's 10,000m in 30:13.66, taking the lead at the final turn with a powerful kick.

"I came in here being like, it's not going to be given to me, but I think I can still win this. And with 200 metres to go, I've come too far and I've got to just lay it down now," said Kincaid.

Sydney Vaught pulled away with 800 metres to go to win the women's 10,000m in 33:30.60, more than six seconds clear of the rest of the field.

The U.S. outdoor championships continue on Friday. REUTERS