Athletes urged to soar

TOKYO • The Tokyo Paralympics yesterday opened in a near-empty stadium after a year-long delay because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biggest event for disability sports, which will run until Sept 5, will be held under "very difficult" circumstances as Japan's health situation has worsened since the Olympic Games ended on Aug 8.

Except for VIPs, including International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, and other staff, the opening ceremony at the National Stadium was held behind closed doors.

"I declare open the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games," Japan's Emperor Naruhito said.

With badminton and taekwondo being introduced for the first time in Paralympic history, a record number of 4,403 athletes from 162 delegations have been confirmed as participants in the 22 sports.

The Tokyo Games organising committee has highlighted the courage of Paralympians, who are trying to spread their wings against adverse winds.

In line with the "We Have Wings" concept, a mini "airport" was formed on the stadium field, telling the story of a one-winged plane that takes to the skies.

Yui Wago, a 13-year-old who uses a wheelchair and has upper and lower limb disorder, was cast as the plane during the performance.

Afghanistan was supposed to have been represented by a two-member contingent, including taekwondo exponent Zakia Khudadadi. She was earmarked to be the country's first female competitor at a Paralympic Games.

But along with track athlete Hossain Rasouli, the duo were unable to fly to Tokyo after the Taleban ousted the previous government and retook the capital Kabul earlier this month. As such, the country's flag was carried by a volunteer to represent "solidarity" with those in the war-torn nation.

POWER OF SPORT Our athletes carry the dreams of our nation and I believe sport has the power to unite. SHIRLEY LOW, Singapore chef de mission.

Singapore's delegation was led by flag-bearer and shot putter Muhammad Diroy Noordin. The Republic is represented by 10 athletes across six sports - archery, athletics, cycling, equestrian, powerlifting and swimming.

Diroy, who is making his second appearance at the Paralympics, said: "It was an honour for me to stand tall at the Olympic Stadium and to hold our country's flag. While I was a bit nervous, I focused on consistency and ensured our flag flew high."

Among those who were involved in the spectacle were powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli, swimmer Toh Wei Soong, and seven Team Singapore officials, including chef de mission Shirley Low.

Low called on Singaporeans to support the athletes, saying: "We are finally here, arriving at the starting block. I have encouraged all the athletes to take a moment to reflect and know that they are participating in something truly memorable.

"Our athletes carry the dreams of our nation and I believe sport has the power to unite."

Equestrienne Laurentia Tan was also present at the ceremony, representing Asia as a flag-bearer of the Paralympic flag. The four-time Paralympic medallist carried the flag alongside five flag-bearers from other regions and one from Japan.

"I am proud for my country Singapore, to be chosen to represent Asia to increase disability awareness and spread social inclusivity through the International Paralympic Committee to the world at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and beyond," said Tan, who is competing at her fourth Games.

Japan hopes the Games will act as a catalyst for change in societal attitudes towards disability in the country, where discrimination remains rife.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto said at the ceremony: "Para-athletes testify to our infinite potential as human beings, and to our power to go beyond our limits.

"Please give us hope and the strength to stand tall as we witness all you have overcome to reach this stage."

