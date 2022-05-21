Athletes need all our support: SNOC chief

Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) president Tan Chuan-Jin yesterday called on Singaporeans to throw their full support behind the Republic's athletes taking part in the SEA Games and future international competitions.

The Speaker of Parliament made the comments at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi, where he wrapped up his bilateral visit. He had led a delegation of six Members of Parliament on an official visit to the Vietnamese capital and met Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, among other officials.

On the country's performance - 47 golds so far - at the Games, Mr Tan said: "We are all a part of the broader Team Singapore, and it's really important for us to back (national athletes) and cheer them on.

"Obviously there are things that we could do better, but it really behoves us to support them and cheer them on as loudly as possible.

"I'm so grateful to Singaporeans who've made the trip up here to support them but also there are many Singaporeans back home who are cheering on our athletes as well."

He declined to talk about medal targets, adding with a chuckle that often it was the Vietnamese leaders he had met who had updated him on where Singapore sat on the overall medal standings.

He noted: "All I ask of our athletes is - do your best.

"It's been very, very difficult for our athletes to train and compete... Some of them have a lot of challenges and difficulties that many of us don't even realise (or are) struggling with injuries.

"Yet many of them have put in their best effort, and I'm really inspired by the approach they took in the build-up, in their performance as well, and I'm really encouraged to see so many debutants being involved."

More than half - 243 - of the 424 Singapore athletes here are making their SEA Games bow. The current haul of 47 golds is bettered only by performances in 1993 (50), 2015 (84), 2017 (58) and 2019 (53).

Noting that the SNOC takes a "very expansive approach" with athletes at major Games to give young ones exposure and development opportunities, Mr Tan also praised Vietnam for hosting a "first-class" SEA Games.

"It is really difficult to organise a major Games and amidst Covid, it makes it even more complicated, (there are) so many moving parts," he said.

"To be able to do what they've done really is first class. Talking to our athletes and officials, they have felt nothing but warmth, friendship and hospitality.

"I'm very grateful to Vietnam for hosting this and providing this blessing to all of us."

Sazali Abdul Aziz