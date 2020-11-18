Athletes have 'free decision' on getting coronavirus vaccination

TOKYO • International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach yesterday said that while participating athletes will not be forced to get Covid-19 vaccinations, should they become available, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics it would be highly preferable as a "demonstration of solidarity" with the Japanese people.

"We will encourage athletes that whenever possible they have the vaccination because it is better for their health, and it is also a demonstration of solidarity with their fellow athletes and also the Japanese people," said the German, who visited the Athletes' Village before concluding his two-day Tokyo trip with a visit to the National Stadium.

The 66-year-old, however, claimed vaccination would be a "free decision" for all those involved in the Games.

"There are too many issues to consider. This is a question of private health," he said. "It is a question also of (the) health conditions of each and every person. It's a question of availability."

Bach's trip, his first to Japan since the unprecedented decision to postpone the Games in March, has been upbeat throughout and he has spoken about the great impact a vaccine could have on Tokyo's ability to host the Olympics next year.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt yesterday said that the IOC had reassured him "they have moved to secure vaccines for all athletes and officials who would be attending from around the world".

This is in line with Bach's statement on Monday that the body will arrange to ensure vaccination of both athletes and visitors before they arrive in Japan.

More than 11,000 athletes are expected to descend upon Tokyo for the Olympics, which are due to begin on July 23, with thousands more coming for the subsequent Paralympics.

But when pressed whether athletes were going to jump the queue to get any potential vaccine before the Games, Bach was adamant this would not be the case.

"We made it clear from the very beginning that the first priorities are for the nurses, medical doctors and everybody who keeps our society alive, despite the coronavirus crisis," he told reporters at the National Stadium.

"These are the people who deserve to be the first ones to be vaccinated."

Tokyo 2020 organisers are holding a project review meeting later this week and hope to decide on a range of Covid-19 counter-measures, including whether spectators will be allowed in venues next year.

But sections of the public remain sceptical amid the rising number of cases, with the country recording over 1,000 daily infections for the past week.

A small group of anti-Olympics protesters gathered outside the stadium during Bach's visit, and their chanted slogans could be heard as he walked alone down the running track and looked up at the empty seats surrounding him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS