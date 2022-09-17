Singapore athletes competing at major Games have to follow comprehensive set of rules

SINGAPORE - Ahead of major sporting events such as the Olympics, Asian, Commonwealth and SEA Games, participating national athletes and officials will fall under the purview of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Part of the requirement means they must sign a Team Membership Agreement - usually a month before the respective Games - with the SNOC.

The validity of the agreement, which includes a Code of Conduct, usually ends after the Games, though some clauses extend before and after the Games period.

For example, one clause states that: "Participants shall not at any time engage in conduct which will bring or have the tendency to bring themselves, their sport, the team, any other member of the team or the SNOC into disrepute or censure, or which is or would have the tendency to be inconsistent with, contrary to or prejudicial to the best interests, image or values of the SNOC or sponsors.

"This requirement shall apply before, during as well as after the Games period."

Another clause with a similar wide time frame notes that: "Participants shall not at any time be convicted of, or charged with, any serious offence involving violence, alcohol or drugs, any sex offence, any offence relating to any gambling activities on sport, or any offence which is punishable by law."

While gambling and smoking are prohibited at all times, and any drug or medication may not be consumed "without the prior consent of the doctor of the Singapore team", alcohol consumption is allowed after participants "have completed all their respective competitions in the Games".

However, they are reminded to "exercise reasonable restraint so as to avoid excessive consumption" to avoid bringing disrepute to themselves and the various stakeholders.

Other regulations athletes and officials are required to adhere to - unless otherwise directed or approved by the chef de mission - are residing in the Games accommodation for the entire period and the updating of their whereabouts if they leave the accommodation.

To ensure sufficient rest and recovery, a "lights out" timing from 11pm to 6am is strictly observed, unless otherwise instructed by the respective team managers factoring in competition and training requirements.

Failure to adhere to the comprehensive list of requirements could lead to an investigation by the SNOC disciplinary committee, which then has the power to mete out a range of sanctions which includes barring an athlete from participating in future Games for any period of time.

In 2020, nine footballers were fined $1,000 to $2,000 by the SNOC for breaking curfew at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines. Three swimmers - Joseph Schooling, Teo Zhen Ren and Roanne Ho - were also handed warning letters after they left the 2014 Asian Games athletes' village in South Korea without permission.

Similar codes of conducts are adapted and imposed by national sports associations when their athletes and officials go for other international competitions.