Athletes' commissions becoming more prevalent in local sports and can tackle wider range of issues

SINGAPORE - Before the Singapore Silat Federation (Persisi) athletes' commission was formed last year, there was little interaction between the junior and senior athletes.

Since the commission was set up last April, however, its chairman Shakir Juanda has noticed that there has been more exchanges and less segregation between both groups.

This is one benefit the 30-year-old feels the formation of the athletes' commission has yielded.

Persisi chief executive Sheik Alau'ddin also believes there have been improvements as a result. These include a stronger mutual understanding between athletes and the management committee, and a clearer perspective of selection criteria by its athletes.

"I've told Shakir (the athletes) must understand there are policies that they cannot (override) and there is selection criteria that cannot be overruled," said Sheik, who was part of the Singapore National Olympic Council's (SNOC) Athletes' Commission from 2003 to 2009.

"Sometimes athletes want more recognition and opportunities... we've explained these things to them many times but sometimes hearing it from another athlete is so much better."

Persisi is one of several national sports associations (NSAs) that set up such commissions last year. Others include the Singapore Badminton Association, Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) and Singapore Athletics.

These commissions aim to represent the voice of athletes in their respective NSAs.

Each member of the 10-strong Persisi athletes' commission meet with different groups of athletes, and the committee convenes every three months to discuss any concerns that should be raised to the management committee.

Shakir, a national athlete for over a decade, said: "We are the bridge between the athletes and the management committee... if we see that the (athletes' concerns) are things we can handle, we'll give them advice but if it's beyond our means, we'll bring it up to the MC.

"We have to work together, and this also lessens the chances of miscommunication."

The SNOC Athletes' Commission was formed in 2003 and its current chairman, Mark Chay, hopes more NSAs form such committees within their respective sports.

The former national swimmer said that it can sometimes be difficult for the SNOC athletes' commission to mediate when such disagreements concerning selection criteria arise, for example, as its members may not be familiar with the technical aspects of the various sports.

"If NSAs decide to take a more inclusive approach to the selection criteria and have athlete representation within them so that this can be sounded out maybe a year or more in advance, that will be more productive," added Chay, who is serving his second term after his first stint from 2014 to 2017.

The STTA's five-member committee, formed in October, is headed by former national paddler Isabelle Li, and current athletes such as Ethan Poh and Zhang Wanling.

Li, 24, hailed the board as a "great step forward" in complementing STTA's efforts to support paddlers.

She said: "I'm familiar with the challenges and issues encountered along the (athletes') journey and the resources available to overcome these challenges.

"That being said, the team (also) consist of young up-and-coming paddlers (Poh and Zhang) who will be able to give valuable input on the kind of support the current batch of paddlers want, and to represent their voices."

Former sailor Ben Tan, an Olympian who was chairman of the first SNOC athletes' commission, feels such committees are becoming more recognised in the Singapore sporting landscape.

"If you wanted to review the MAP awards last time, you wouldn't think of consulting the athletes' commission because there wasn't one. Later on when one was formed, you might occasionally forget it's there because it's new," he said.

"Now, it's become the SOP (standard operating procedure) to consult them and I see them more often at events, meetings and functions. For example, when you organise events (like) the Singapore Sports Awards, there is a table for members of the athletes' commission."

But Tan, who was also president of Singapore Sailing from 2010-2018, stressed that the commission was not a union.

"You are there to add value, to hear the athletes' concerns and counsel the athletes to articulate their concerns better. Sometimes we escalate it on their behalf because we are in a better position (to do so)," added Tan.

"We are there as a third party to give an objective perspective... if you take the athletes' side for the sake of it, you're going to lose credibility. If you start out and people think you're a union, whenever you escalate anything, you'll automatically be shut out."

In recent times, the SNOC athletes' commission has had to step up in high-profile disputes in local sports.

Former national water polo player Yip Ren Kai, who was SNOC commission's chairman before Chay, was selected by the SNOC and Sport Singapore as team manager of the 2017 SEA Games athletics contingent. This was to ensure that the track and field athletes' Games preparations were not jeopardised by officials' often public bickering.

That same year, he was also present at a mediation session when national marathoner Soh Rui Yong was given a formal warning for breaching regulations regarding the promotion of personal sponsors during the blackout period before the SEA Games.

Yip said: "During my term (the objective) was more to raise the profile of the athletes' commission and get it out there, and one of the objectives was also to push for the NSAs to have one of their own.

"I would say that most athletes know about the athletes' commission, so it's really about going into the next step of engaging the athletes."

To Chay, the range of issues that the SNOC athletes' commission can help with has widened.

Noting that issues in the past were mostly related to selection policies and procedures, he believes more common problems faced by athletes today involve social media, cyberbullying, mental health and careers after sport.

The SNOC athletes' commission is organising a forum for athletes next month, and it will touch on the athletes' rights, roles and responsibilities, said Chay.

He added: "I think athletes nowadays have different issues - they are given different options and (more) resources, and with those resources they also have a lot more responsibility and pressure."