Athletes aim high for 2023 Asian Games, chef de mission team unveiled

SINGAPORE – Following stellar campaigns at the Hanoi SEA Games in 2022, archer Contessa Loh and footballer Nur Umairah Hamdan are aiming to carry their momentum to a bigger stage at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Umairah, 20, was part of the team that clinched the Lionesses’ first SEA Games win since 1985 and will be among Singapore’s first representatives in women’s football at the Asiad.

Loh, 28, ended Singapore’s nine-year gold drought in SEA Games archery when she beat home favourite Le Phuong Thao in the women’s individual compound final.

At the last Asian Games in Indonesia five years ago, Loh partnered Alan Lee in the mixed team compound and finished fourth, which still rankles her.

She said: “Finishing fourth was very painful. But it was a good result because it was (Singapore) archery’s debut at the Asian Games and no one expected that.

“It was a good boost of confidence because it showed people that Singapore archery has a chance on this stage. More people started paying attention to the sport and it motivated us to be better.”

Loh is now aiming to improve on that result in Hangzhou, where she has been pencilled in for the individual and mixed team events. After an Asia Cup tournament in Taipei in March, she will compete in a few more Asia Cup and World Cup legs as well as the World Archery Championships in July.

The packed schedule, she said, will help her get into the competition mindset and provide more data points on what is working and what changes need to be made.

Her long-term target is to win gold at the 2028 Olympics as her event is not contested at Paris 2024.