At 47, Tiger’s much the same: Astonishing golfer, uninspiring man

Welcome to just another week in women’s sport. On a major sporting website on Monday the first 10 headlines were on male sport. In the Women In Media Gender Scorecard in Australia it noted that in sport 82 per cent of the bylines were men and 18 per cent women. And at the SheBelieves Cup the Canadian women’s football team protested unequal treatment from their federation.

Women athletes are evidently multitaskers who must fight rivals, face stereotypes and ward off inequality and cheap jokes. It’s tiring and disrespectful and you shouldn’t need to have a daughter to be appalled. If you love sport, and all the fairness it’s supposed to represent, then you should demand a higher standard.