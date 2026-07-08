At 39, Messi, Djokovic refine an ancient art of finding your best when it matters

At match point Novak Djokovic may have been exhausted but he still found the reserves to outlast Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon.

They were born over 11,000km away from each other on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean in the summer of 1987. We should have known something was up. Eleven days after Novak Djokovic arrived in Belgrade, Serbia, and 22 days before Lionel Messi uttered his first cry in Rosario, Argentina, a film was released whose title fits them perfectly.

It was called The Untouchables.

That year the first World Solar Challenge car race was held. Now, 39 years later, as an insistent Messi dissolves into exhausted tears against Egypt at the World Cup, and a wincing Djokovic dances after a record five-hour, 15-minute Wimbledon quarter-final, we’re uncertain about what their precise energy source is. An interstellar fuel?

Late into the fifth set tie-breaker in London, Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime construct a 22-shot rally, not brilliant just unyielding, like two lions tugging at a kill, and when it ends with a Canadian error, sport produces one of its majestic split-second pictures.

Djokovic leaning on his racket as if it’s a walking stick.

Across the court, 14 years younger and beaten, so is Auger-Aliassime.

As a boy Messi was given human growth hormone shots while Djokovic’s city was being bombed. Undersized and frightened kids who for two decades have wonderfully held the world in their thrall. One was eight times year-end No. 1, the other won eight Ballons d’Or. With hand and foot they tamed the planet. Even now, resembling some bearded holy men on an endless pilgrimage, they remain irresistible, making us journey with them through the night of July 7 into the next morning. Always they stretch the idea of time.

It is a night of levels, petrol, tension, fatigue, gasps, relief, bewilderment, beauty, cussedness, luck. Not just filling our memory, but reaching into theirs to tug out skills gained from ancient encounters. Experience is their ally, shield and reassurance. Djokovic converts only two of 13 break points all night yet he won’t panic.

They’re senior archaeologists now and what they’re sifting through is their own insides, searching for shards of the champion within. Is anything left? Yes. And this raw struggle is their appeal now, this scrap for relevance, this ache for one last hurrah, this coaxing of last rides from bodies as dented as tired steam engines.

Once they were part of holy trinities, the footballer with Iniesta and Xavi, the tennis star with Rafa and Roger, but the imperious, polished champion in both of them has passed. Which makes what they’re achieving – Messi is leading the Cup scorers’ list! – even more dazzling, this scent for the half-chance and this weighing of occasion.

“You just feel like in tiebreaks or tight moments,” said Auger-Aliassime, “either (Djokovic) serves well or he makes you play the extra shot.” It’s about how much of their best these men find when they are not at their best. It’s about champions knowing when to glitter even when their shine is fading.

Like a pickpocket being eyed at a policemen’s convention, Messi can’t find room against Egypt, yet he waits, he sets up Argentina’s first goal, he prowls, strolls, reads, stays alert, and when chance comes he seizes it, his left foot uncoiling like an irritated snake. Then a man of usually modest celebration leaps towards the sky, and lands, and jumps, and weeps, and we understand. Relief always outdistances joy as the first emotion.

If greatness is a sort of heaven then the journey to it wanders through a private hell which is rarely seen by us. Pete Sampras once spoke of the ulcers and poor sleep that walked with his excellence and said, “It really is a single-minded focus that is not for everyone. It’s an internal will to just grind through tough matches (and) tough conditions.”

It’s a grind Djokovic is committed to but can he, who beat Jannik Sinner at January’s Australian Open, do it again? Can Messi, who’s sprinkled whatever left-over scrapings of magic dust he has to help Argentina fortuitously slide their way so far, win the Cup? Forget it, you think. You want to tell them, logic, stats, age, form, everything says they can’t and yet you’ll wake up. Miracles require witness.

Every performer has a last dance, they just never believe it’s the next one. After Djokovic’s fatiguing duel, the on-court interviewer is politely reciting his accomplishments – “eighth consecutive Wimbledon semi-final, 55th Grand Slam semi-final” – when the Serb interrupts him. “I’m going to look at all the numbers when I finish my career. Right now it’s all business... I’m still in the tournament.”

He is, if you carefully read between his tired lines, sending us a champion’s impatient message: Why is everyone counting numbers? He hasn’t finished collecting them yet.